Alexander and Pulaski Counties have “Census Completion Tent Event” in Cairo

CARIO, Ill. (KFVS) - While 2020 has brought on many big events, Census workers in Cairo are reminding people about the census.
The Alexander and Pulaski County NAACP, along with census workers, braved the warm temps to make sure people knew how to complete the census.
With laptops set up, people drove up and were able to complete their census online right on the spot.
One census outreach worker, Anne Terry, says there are areas that critically need the money.
She said completing the census means thinking about the next generation. “In view of the pandemic, peoples minds are turned toward other things, but we know that this is going to pass, and when it pass we need to have those monies in place to ensure our communities are healthy, stable, whole because we are doing it for not only us but for the next generation.”
Terry says the money allocated and goes toward our highways, senior citizen programs, Headstart and much more.
You can complete the census via mail, online or over the phone.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.