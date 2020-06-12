What you need to know June 12

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Friday, June 12.
Our dry and sunny trend continues today.
The morning will start off mild with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
This afternoon will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Some areas could reach 90 by the afternoon.
Light clouds and an isolated shower or a few raindrops is slightly possible tonight.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says it will be difficult for much precipitation to form due to the lack of moisture in the atmosphere and very dry air in place.
The weekend will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s. There is a 10 percent chance for a shower on Sunday.
Sunny and dry conditions continue into next week.
Humidity and highs in the low 90s return by the middle to the end of the week.
- The Kentucky teenager, who pleaded guilty to shooting and killing two classmates and wounding more than a dozens other at the Marshall County High School, will be sentenced this afternoon.
- Overnight, city leaders in Louisville banned the use of controversial “no-knock” warrants and named the new ordinance for Breonna Taylor. She was shot and killed by Louisville officers who burst into her home in March.
- A homicide investigation is underway in Gallatin County, Ill. after human remains of a missing Eldorado man were found.
- Governor Mike Parson announced the State of Missouri will reopen fully on Tuesday, June 16.
- Starting Saturday, all U.S. Army Corps. of Engineers operated beaches at Wappapello Lake will open.
- Surgeons at Chicago’s Northwestern Memorial Hospital perform a double lung transplant on a patient whose lungs were irreversibly damaged by COVID-19.
- Band-Aid bandages will soon match a wider variety of skin tones.
- Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years.
- Sunflowers are starting to bloom in northwest Louisiana and you can drive through a trail to enjoy fields upon fields of the tall flowers.
