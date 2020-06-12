What you need to know June 12

June 12, 2020

Our dry and sunny trend continues today.

The morning will start off mild with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.

This afternoon will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Some areas could reach 90 by the afternoon.

Light clouds and an isolated shower or a few raindrops is slightly possible tonight.

Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says it will be difficult for much precipitation to form due to the lack of moisture in the atmosphere and very dry air in place.

The weekend will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s. There is a 10 percent chance for a shower on Sunday.

Sunny and dry conditions continue into next week.

Humidity and highs in the low 90s return by the middle to the end of the week.

  • Band-Aid bandages will soon match a wider variety of skin tones.
  • Kelly Clarkson has filed for divorce from her husband of nearly seven years.
  • Sunflowers are starting to bloom in northwest Louisiana and you can drive through a trail to enjoy fields upon fields of the tall flowers.

