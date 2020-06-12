Union Co. courthouse to reopen to the public

UNION COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Courthouse will reopen to the public with limited restrictions on Monday, June 22.
It will follow the guidelines set forth in Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan. According to the Union County Sheriff’s Office, those restrictions will remain in effect until they determine they can be reduced.
The restrictions include:
- All visitors entering the courthouse must wear face mask while inside the building.
- No more than 10 visitors will be allowed admittance into the courthouse at one time. (This does not include those entering the building for court appearances located on the second floor.)
- A sign-in sheet will be maintained by Union County Courthouse Security Officers to track the number of visitors in the building.
- All visitors shall use hand sanitizer when entering the building, hand sanitizer will be provided in the main lobby of the courthouse.
- Courthouse Security Officers shall evaluate body temperatures of all visitors prior to admittance utilizing a body scan thermometer. Any visitors experiencing elevated body temperature above 99.2 degrees will be refused admittance.
- Courthouse Security Officers will screen each visitor by using a standardized COVID-19 Admittance Questionnaire before entering the courthouse. (See notation on the bottom of COVID-19 Admittance Questionnaire to determine if a visitor will be allowed admittance to the courthouse.)
- Office Holders and Department Heads shall require employees under their supervision to wear face masks when waiting on the public. (Employees will not be required to wear face masks while at their work stations.)
- All workstations within each Office of the Courthouse shall maintain a six feet distance.
- All high touch and traffic areas of the courthouse will be sanitized on a frequent basis, every two to three hours or as needed.
- Plexiglass partitions have been installed at Office counters requiring public interaction by Union County Courthouse personnel.
- Designated seating areas and standing locations have been established in the main areas of the courthouse for visitors waiting to conduct business.
- Designated seating areas and standing locations have been established in all courtrooms for visitors entering for court appearances.
