Tipping increase in service industry following closures due to COVID-19 pandemic

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - People seem to be more generous when visiting businesses after closures due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
PLUSH Salon owner Shelby Allee said she has noticed a difference in the tips her clients are leaving now that her Cape Girardeau salon reopened.
“I would say anywhere from a 25 to 50 percent increase,” Allee said.
Allee shut down her salon in mid-March.
“Definitely for us, having six weeks off, there was no way for us to really, besides unemployment, to make money, so that kind of makes up for any lost wages and savings that we had to dip into,” she said.
Customer Lynnzie McGraw said she’s tipping more now than she did before the pandemic started.
“I know when they first reopened I was one of the first customers I think she had and I gave her a pretty good tip because I was out of work even, so I know how it was especially when a lot of this job is kind of based on tips,” McGraw said
Her stylist, Shelby Lynne Schumer thinks fitting her clients in for an appointment also has something to do with the tipping increase.
She said it means a lot to her when her clients leave her generous tips and she considers it a “thank you” for everything she does for them.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.