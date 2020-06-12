Sunny & Dry With Warmer Temps Today

A mild morning with temps in the upper 50s to low 60s. Dry and sunny will be the trend ending the week. It will be slightly warmer today with high temperatures across the Heartland in the upper 80s with a few areas reaching 90 degrees by the afternoon. A weak front will move in tonight that could bring some light clouds and possibly an isolated shower or few rain drops. It will be hard for much to form due to the lack of moisture in the atmosphere and very dry air in place.