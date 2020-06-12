Section of South 24th St. to close in Paducah for bridge rehab project

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Starting on Monday, June 15 at 6 a.m., South 24th Street will be closed to traffic between Seitz Street and Center Street.
Crews will begin the South 24th Street Bridge Rehabilitation Project. The road is expected to be closed for 60 days.
The rehabilitation of this bridge over Cross Creek, not far from Brooks Stadium, involves installing new bridge decking and creating a wider bridge to accommodate ADA-compliant sidewalks on both sides of the bridge.
According to the city, this bridge is more than 50 years old with a 14-ton weight limit and has sustained damage from flooding events.
“With all of the flooding that we’ve had over the years and more recently in 2018, the bridge has sustained some damage to the beams," said City Engineer Rick Murphy.
“Our bridges are inspected annually by the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, and this bridge has received low ratings,” he added.
In May, the Paducah Board of Commissioners approved a nearly $300,000 contract with Jim Smith Contracting for the project.
The City of Paducah is receiving funding for the bridge project through the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Public Assistance Program based upon the Major Disaster Declaration from the flooding and severe weather events that occurred February 21 through March 21, 2018.
If you have a question about the road closure for the bridge rehabilitation project, you can call the Engineering Department at 270-444-8511.
