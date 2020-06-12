3 RVs stolen from dealership in Jackson, Mo.

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Police in Jackson, Missouri are trying to track down three stolen recreational vehicles and the culprit.
Sometime during the weekend of June 6, three RVs were stolen from McDowell South, a recreational vehicle dealership in Jackson.
Jackson Police said an unknown white truck towed away a 2021 Montana model. Two other “pull behind” models, a 2020 Passport and a 2020 Sprinter, were also taken.
Anyone with information about the location of these RVs or about the crime is asked to contact Jackson Police Detectives Sgt. Det. Freeman and Det. Jensen at 573-243-3151 or by email.
