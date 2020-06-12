A pretty nice weekend expected

Tonight won’t be quite as cool as the past couple of nights. Lows will only drop into the 60s for most areas. Saturday looks similar to what we saw on Friday, with highs back into the upper 80s. There is a very tiny chance for an isolated shower in the afternoon, but a majority of the Heartland will remain dry and warm. Cooler temperatures expected on Sunday with another slight chance for a few showers. Highs will only be in the lower 80s for much of the Heartland, with a few areas not even making it out of the 70s. The workweek starts very nice, with comfortable air in place. The heat and humidity return by the end of the week.