Paducah Police Department to open lobby with restrictions

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Paducah Police Department will reopen its lobby to the public on Monday, June 15, with some restrictions in place.
Only four people will be allowed in the main lobby at one time.
One person may wait in the outer foyer until someone in the lobby leaves.
Visitors should maintain at least six feet distance from other visitors while in the lobby, as indicated by the markings on the floor.
Face-to-face services, such as fingerprinting, property release, identification cards, etc., will be by appointment only.
Visitors requesting these services will be required to bring and wear a mask. Other visitors are not required to wear a mask, but it is highly encouraged.
The lobby will be open from 8:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.
The Police Department’s Records Unit staff is cleaning and disinfecting the lobby area and other areas of the department several times daily.
Those that have a fever or are experiencing other COVID-19-related symptoms, should avoid visiting the police department.
