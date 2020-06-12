One more Southern Seven Region resident recovers from COVID-19

By Ashley Smith | June 12, 2020 at 4:36 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 4:36 PM

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has reported one newly recovered case of COVID-19 in the region.

There are 157 residents from the region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic.

Southern Seven confirms 0 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.

S7HD is reporting a total of 268 positive cases of COVID-19 in the region and a total of 3,300 negative COVID-19 tests.

There have been a total of 15 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.

