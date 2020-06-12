One more Southern Seven Region resident recovers from COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - The Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) has reported one newly recovered case of COVID-19 in the region.
There are 157 residents from the region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic.
Southern Seven confirms 0 new cases of COVID-19 in the Southern Seven region.
S7HD is reporting a total of 268 positive cases of COVID-19 in the region and a total of 3,300 negative COVID-19 tests.
There have been a total of 15 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
