A nice weekend for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Friday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed another great afternoon with lots of sunshine and warm temperatures. We are watching a few isolated showers and storms this evening. These will die out later this evening. Temperatures will remain warm with readings slowly falling into the 70s by the late evening hours.
We will see a few clouds tomorrow with a slim chance for a shower during the afternoon hours. This pattern looks to repeat itself on Sunday with most areas remaining dry. Highs will be in the middle to upper 80s Saturday and upper 70s and lower 80s Sunday.
Lows tonight will be in the lower 60s. Highs tomorrow afternoon will reach the middle to upper 80s.
The dry weather pattern looks to continue into next week. Temperatures will start off at or slightly below average but a warm up will start next week. By the end of next week, highs will be in the lower 90s.
