Kentucky deputies help deliver baby boy in parking lot

NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - Deputies in Nelson County responded to a call at about 2 a.m. Friday that they won’t soon forget.
They helped deliver a baby, according to a Facebook post on the Nelson County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page.
A man called for help, saying his wife “was in active labor in a parking lot” on Colonel Cox Road. Several deputies and Nelson County EMS began driving to the scene.
The deputies were notified on their way to the scene that the baby wasn’t going to wait and that the delivery would have to happen in the parking lot.
On the way to the scene, one of the deputies called his sister, who is a nurse, who stayed on the phone and would walk her brother and the two other deputies through the delivery.
At 2:37 a.m., “the expecting couple were the proud parents of a new baby boy.”
Nelson County EMS arrived a short time later and took the family to St. Joseph Health-Flaget Memorial Hospital, where all are said to be “doing well.”
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.