$20K worth of meth seized, 3 arrested in month-long drug trafficking investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - Three Paducah, Kentucky residents were arrested following a month-long drug trafficking investigation in McCracken County.
Christopher Watkins, 50, and Seanna Colvin, 42, were arrested Thursday morning when they tried to leave a residence on the 300 block of N. 12th St. in Paducah.
During a search of Watkins, Colvin, their vehicle and home, McCracken County Sheriff’s deputies said they found an estimated total of 232 grams of crystal methamphetamine.
According to the sheriff’s office, the meth seized has an estimated street value of more than $20,000.
Later Thursday night, detectives arrested 24-year-old Michael Lightfoot at his hotel room on the 5000 block of Cairo Rd. in Paducah.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said Lightfoot supplied Watkins and Colvin with the meth.
Detectives searched Lightfoot’s hotel room and reported finding evidence of drug trafficking.
Watkins, Colvin and Lightfoot were arrested and booked into the McCracken County Regional Jail.
Watkins was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine 2nd or subsequent offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and failure to notify address change to the department of transportation.
Colvin was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine 1st offense, possession of drug paraphernalia, tampering with physical evidence and failure to notify address change to the department of transportation.
The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office said detectives started investigating the case in May.
