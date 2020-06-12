Jackson Homecomers canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The American Legion in Jackson announced Homecomers was canceled for 2020.
With COVID-19 restrictions, organizers said there is uncertainty for the last week of July, and they feel that the best option they have is to cancel the event.
According to organizers, they were hoping Phase 1 of the recovery would end on May 31.
They said: “Now that Phase 2 will begin on June 16th it would seem that it would be permissible to have the event, however governor Parsons said, ‘It is still extremely important for everyone to continue social distancing. Be Proactive. Avoid large congested crowds, and if you can’t social distance, take extra precautions to protect yourself and those around you.’”
Organizers said they do not know what the county health department will allow, but would expect food vendors would be required to wear masks and gloves, and sanitize the area after serving each customer. Social distancing would be required, including in the lines that their customers would be waiting in.
They said this would asking a lot of the vendors and their employees. “The social distancing would be almost impossible to enforce,” they said in a press release. “We don’t have the space to spread out enough to allow it.”
According to organizers, the carnival would face its own problems, such as the number of riders, sanitizing the rides and lines at the ticket booth.
Organizers said they do not have the space to spread out, sine they’re located on city streets, and are restricted by buildings and streets. They said it would be impossible to police every entrance to control the number of attendees.
