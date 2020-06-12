Holiday World set to open to the public next week

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. (WFIE) - Holiday World is set to open to the public on Wednesday under Governor Eric Holcomb’s guidelines, and things will be running a bit differently this year.
They will have new protocols put into place starting with how you buy your ticket.
In order to abide by Governor Holcomb’s capacity rules, the park is only selling tickets online so they can keep track of how many people are in the park.
The park is also using online technology when it comes to waiting in line for rides.
You can select a ride or attraction on your mobile device and guests will be placed in a virtual queue and a countdown will begin. When it’s your turn to ride, guests will be notified to proceed to the attraction.
If you don’t have a smartphone, the park will have bracelets that will help you keep track of your wait time.
Holiday World has been known as the cleanest amusement park for years and this year won’t be any different.
There are 90 hand sanitizer stations all over the park, and staff is there to help you navigate some of your favorite Holiday World attractions.
The park has had some big plans in the works with the Cheetah Chase water coaster, which has been under construction all winter.
The coaster will be a highlight for Holiday World with it being the world’s first launched water coaster.
There will be two tracks side-by-side so you can race your family or friends on the coaster. There are more than 1,700 feet of track.
With the new addition, Holiday World says it will now be the water coaster capital of the world.
The park doesn’t open to the public until Wednesday, but season pass holders can enjoy the park starting this Sunday.
Splashin Safari opens on July 4.
