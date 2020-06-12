Health officials report more than 700 new COVID-19 cases in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Health has reported 786 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 across the state.
According to TDH, there are now 28,924 confirmed cases of coronavirus with 202 reported as probable cases bringing the total number of cases to 29,126. State health officials also say there are 468 total deaths -- 447 of those are confirmed and 21 are listed as probable.
More than 19,400 Tennesseans have recovered from COVID-19 since the virus struck the Mid-South. A total of 594,960 people have been tested and nearly 2,050 people have been hospitalized due to complications with the virus.
There are now 6,443 confirmed coronavirus cases and 138 deaths in Shelby County.
Tuesday, the Shelby County Health Department identified 6,345 coronavirus cases and 136 deaths. That’s 98 new COVID-19 cases and two more deaths in one day.
Of the positive coronavirus cases, 70 percent have recovered from the virus.
More than 92,800 people have been tested for the coronavirus across Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another 11 facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department say they plan to move on to Phase 3 Monday.
Officials also said they plan to reopen Riverside Drive Monday through Friday for downtown during business owners. The street will close on Fridays and reopening Monday.
The street will close on Fridays and reopening Mondays.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 10,816 total cases and 171 deaths
- Crittenden -- 500 cases; 9 deaths; 375 recoveries
- Cross -- 72 cases; 51 recoveries
- Lee -- 120 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 86 cases; 2 deaths; 74 recoveries
- Phillips -- 31 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 46 cases; 3 deaths; 31 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 768 cases; 1 death; 673 recoveries
Mississippi -- 18,483 total cases and 868 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 26 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 141 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 664 cases; 11 deaths
- Lafayette -- 161 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 98 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 110 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 34 cases
- Tate -- 118 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 90 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 61 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 29,126 total cases and 468 deaths
- Crockett -- 18 cases; 3 deaths; 14 recoveries
- Dyer -- 82 cases; 54 recoveries
- Fayette -- 167 cases; 2 deaths; 130 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 215 cases; 195 recoveries
- Haywood -- 36 cases; 2 deaths; 27 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 61 cases; 1 death; 50 recoveries
- McNairy -- 26 cases; 19 recoveries
- Tipton -- 497 cases; 3 deaths; 439 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.