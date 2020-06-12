Health Dept. says COVID-19 cases steadily increasing in Mississippi Co.

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Mississippi County Health Department said positive cases of COVID-19 are steadily increasing in the general community.
On Friday, June 12, the county was at 24 confirmed positive cases, making the total count 71.
Because of the increasing numbers, the health department said they partnered with SEMO Health Network and the National Guard to provide testing on June 18 at the Opportunity Outreach Center in Charleston, Mo. It’s for Mississippi County residents only.
It will start at 10 a.m. and the last appointments will be at 5:45 p.m. to end at 6 p.m.
You must be in a car to get tested to assure social distancing.
The health department said they only have 150 test kits available, and ask you to register to get tested.
If you would like to be tested, you need to fill out a form that you can pick up at the health department or at the Bowden Center. They ask that you complete the form and turn it back it to get an appointment time for testing. If you have insurance, they will need to make a copy of your insurance card, and that includes Medicare, Medicaid and private insurance.
Testing will be free, so if you are uninsured you can still be tested.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.