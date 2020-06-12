Health Dept. reports 7th death related to COVID-19 at Stoddard Co. nursing home

The Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the eighth death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home. (Source: WTVM)
By Amber Ruch | June 12, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 4:53 PM

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the seventh death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home.

In May, the health department reported an outbreak at Crowley Ridge Nursing Home in Dexter.

On Friday, June 12, the health center gave a breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in the county. The following numbers don’t represent the current active cases in the nursing home.

  • Bernie - 1 active case
  • Bloomfield - 2 active cases
  • Dexter - 7 active cases
  • Dudley - 4 active cases
  • Puxico - 2 active cases

