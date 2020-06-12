Health Dept. reports 7th death related to COVID-19 at Stoddard Co. nursing home

STODDARD COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Stoddard County Public Health Center reported the seventh death related to the COVID-19 outbreak at a nursing home.
In May, the health department reported an outbreak at Crowley Ridge Nursing Home in Dexter.
On Friday, June 12, the health center gave a breakdown of active COVID-19 cases in the county. The following numbers don’t represent the current active cases in the nursing home.
- Bernie - 1 active case
- Bloomfield - 2 active cases
- Dexter - 7 active cases
- Dudley - 4 active cases
- Puxico - 2 active cases
