Health Dept. reports first new positive cases of COVID-19 in Jefferson Co., Ill. since May

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ill. (KFVS) - The Jefferson County Health Department reported two new positive cases of COVID-19 on Friday, June 12.
They said those were the first new cases of the virus since May 24.
The cases include a woman in her 30s and a man in his 30s.
That brings the total number of positive cases in the county to 106 with the two active cases currently in isolation. The health department said 90 cases have been released from isolation.
Currently, 1,846 have tested negative for the virus.
