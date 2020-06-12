Health Dept. reminds Cape Girardeau Co. residents Public Health Emergency still in effect

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center reminder residents the Public Health Emergency in the county remains in effect.
They said it will remain in effect even though on June 16 the State of Missouri will remove all statewide restrictions put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Center said COVID-19 is in the community with widespread community transmission.
All residents and businesses are reminded that they should:
- Continue to follow social distancing guidelines, maintaining a distance of at least six feet
- Continue implementation of personal protective measures, such as staying at home when ill, washing hands frequently and wearing a mask when in public or at work
- Avoid all non-essential travel or travel to areas that have been affected by COVID-19
- Avoid mass gatherings where social distancing cannot be maintained
The health center said all businesses should follow OSHA rules, regulations and guidelines to protect workers from COVID-19.
