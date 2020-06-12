First Alert Friday Forecast

The large-scale weather pattern for the next several days will feature an upper ridge to our west and an upper trough to our east. This will keep us in a weak northerly flow aloft, resulting in pleasant and mainly dry weather. Today will be a few degrees warmer than Thursday, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Skies will be mainly sunny with moderate humidity levels. A weak front will approach tonight into early Saturday….bringing a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm…but chances look very low overall. The weekend will actually feature slightly lower temps and dew points again, thanks to a re-invigorated northeast breeze. Highs on Sunday, for example, look to range from the upper 70s to low 80s.