First Alert Friday Forecast

The large-scale weather pattern for the next several days will feature an upper ridge to our west and an upper trough to our east. This will keep us in a weak northerly flow aloft, resulting in pleasant and mainly dry weather. Today will be a few degrees warmer than Thursday, with afternoon highs in the upper 80s to near 90. Skies will be mainly sunny with moderate humidity levels. A weak front will approach tonight into early Saturday….bringing a very slight chance of a shower or thunderstorm…but chances look very low overall. The weekend will actually feature slightly lower temps and dew points again, thanks to a re-invigorated northeast breeze. Highs on Sunday, for example, look to range from the upper 70s to low 80s.
Next week looks to remain mainly quiet and dry, but with a gradual warming trend as the upper ridge shifts east and covers our region. By the second half of the week we’ll have highs back near 90, with overnights slowly warming as the humidity increases again. One thing to note is that, outside of an isolated shower or two, the pattern for the next week or so is looking very dry. This will result in unusually wide day to night temp swings as the ground dries out…and will also result in the need to water lawns and gardens for the first time this year.
