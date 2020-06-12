First Alert: Beautiful, sunny Friday

(KFVS) - Our dry and sunny trend continues today.
The morning will start off mild with temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s.
This afternoon will be warmer with highs in the upper 80s. Some areas could reach 90º by the afternoon.
Light clouds and an isolated shower or a few raindrops is slightly possible tonight.
Meteorologist Lisa Michaels says it will be difficult for much precipitation to form due to the lack of moisture in the atmosphere and very dry air in place.
The weekend will be sunny with highs in the mid-80s.
There is a 10 percent chance for a shower on Sunday.
Sunny and dry conditions continue into next week.
Humidity and highs in the low 90s return by the middle to the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.