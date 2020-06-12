Carbondale police investigating shooting

The shooting victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment. (Source: Brittany Jacob/KFVS)
By Amber Ruch | June 12, 2020 at 12:34 PM CDT - Updated June 12 at 12:34 PM

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating a shooting on Thursday night, June 11.

Police say they responded to the 900 block of West Sycamore St. for a report of someone with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

The victim was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, the incident appears to have happened after a dispute between acquaintances.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).

