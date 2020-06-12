Carbondale PD: Suspect ran up to car, grabbed money from victim’s hand

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Police are investigating after they say a suspect ran up to a car, grabbed money from the victim’s hand and ran away.
It happened in the 400 block of West Monroe Street.
According to police, the victim reported being inside a parked car with friends when the suspect ran up to it and took money. The suspect then ran west towards South Poplar Street.
The suspect was described as being in his early 20s, about 5-feet, 1-inch tall and 180 pounds with a medium complexion and bushy hairstyle. He was last seen wearing a white tank top and white shorts.
There were no injuries as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the City of Carbondale Police Department at 618-457-3200. You may also call the Carbondale/SIU Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 618-549-COPS (2677) or the Murphysboro/Jackson County anonymous tip line at 618-687-COPS (2677).
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.