Carbondale City Hall to reopen to the public

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - City Hall will reopen to the public on Monday, June 15.
According to the city, the Civic Center will remain closed because events are still limited to 10 people or fewer under Phase 3 of the Restore Illinois Plan.
Face masks or face coverings will be required to enter City Hall.
As a precaution, plexiglass was installed at all areas where employees interact with the public, and social distance markers have been placed on the floors.
Residents who need to make payments are still encouraged to use alternate payment methods such as online, by mail, dropbox or at bank locations.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.