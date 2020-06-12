Cape Girardeau Co. Collector: You must have license to operate fireworks stand

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau County Collector is reminding individuals and organizations that you must have a county merchant’s license to operate a fireworks stand in the county.
This includes all cities within the county, and each location is required to have the license. The cost of each license is $25.
The merchant license is available from either the Jackson office located in the Administrative Building, #1 Barton Square, Suite 303, or the Cape Girardeau office located at 2311 Bloomfield Road, Suite 102. Office hours are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., including the noon hour, Monday through Friday.
Fireworks stands may be operated in the county from June 20 to July 10. However, each city may have a local ordinance stating different times.
A state license is also required for each stand. Owners may contact the division of fire safety in Jefferson City for more information. You can call them at 573-751-2930 or mail:
Fireworks Unit
Division of Fire Safety
PO Box 581
Jefferson City, MO 65102
