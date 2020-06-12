Accused Marshall Co. High School shooter Gabe Parker to be sentenced

MARSHALL COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - The teenager, who pleaded guilty to shooting an killing two classmates and wounding more than a dozen other at the Marshall County High School, will learn his fate in a courtroom on Friday, June 12.
A Marshall County judge is scheduled to sentence Gabe Parker at 1 p.m. for the January 2018 deadly school shooting.
Parker was charged with two counts of murder and 14 counts of assault.
He faces 70 years in prison for the assault charges to run concurrent with a life sentence for the murder charges.
Parker withdrew a previous plea of not guilty and entered a guilty plea during a hearing via Skype on April 28.
According to authorities, at 7:57 a.m. on Tuesday, January 23, the suspect, later identified as 15-year-old Gabriel Parker, entered the school and began shooting with a handgun.
Two students, Bailey Holt and Preston Cope, were killed in the shooting.
Kentucky State Police reported 23 others were hurt. Sixteen suffered gunshot wounds. Seven more were injured in the incident.
The number of people allowed in the Marshall County Courtroom during the sentencing will be reduced to 1/3 capacity, due to COVID-19.
