What you need to know June 11

(KFVS) - Good morning, it is Thursday, June 11.
Drier and less humid weather is here.
This morning it will be cooler with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.
The rest of today will be beautiful with sunny skies and a light breeze.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s and humidity will be low.
Sun and dry conditions stick around for the next seven days.
- Overnight, protesters toppled a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis along Richmond, Virginia’s famed Monument Avenue.
- Authorities are hunting a gunman who ambushed officers outside a California Central Coast police station. One deputy was shot in the head.
- Police in Marion, Ill. are searching for a suspect in connection to eight vehicle burglaries.
- A Sikeston mom is still in shock after her son’s neighbor saved him, even though she knew he had COVID-19. The mother is calling the neighbor a hero.
- Today, Governor Mike Parson will announce details on Missouri entering Phase 2 of the “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan.
- Several campgrounds in southern Illinois are set to reopen today.
- A brewing company is offering to pay $20,000 for a Chief Hiking Officer.
- NASCAR is banning the display of the Confederate flag from all events and properties.
- Organizers of the SEMO District Fair announced the 2020 lineup for grandstand entertainment.
