Warmer tomorrow but a nice weekend in store for the Heartland.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) -Good Thursday Evening Heartland. We enjoyed a beautiful day across the area with lots of sunshine and comfortable temperatures. This evening will remain clear and calm with cooling temperatures after sunset. We will see lows tomorrow bottoming out in the upper 50s and lower 60s.
We will see a front move through the area late tomorrow. There is very little moisture available so the front will likely move through on the dry side. There is a slim chance for a pop-up shower late tomorrow afternoon and evening as the front moves through. Highs tomorrow will reach the upper 80s to near 90 degrees.
The weekend looks very nice at this time for the Heartland. Highs will be in the 80s on Saturday and upper 70s and lower 80s on Sunday. As we move into next week temperatures will begin to warm once again. We will likely be back in the 90s by the end of next week.
