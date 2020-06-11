Wanted man arrested in McCracken County

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 11, around 3:22 p.m., McCracken County Deputies, Detectives and the drug division conducted a traffic stop on a white 2003 Pontiac sedan on HC. Mathis Drive.
The traffic stop was the result of an investigation where deputies had knowledge that a wanted fugitive was located inside the car.
While stopping the car, deputies located the fugitive, known as Jeremy D Woods of McCracken County Kentucky.
Woods at first gave deputies a false name, but later stated his real name.
Woods had three active warrants out for his arrest.
The warrants were for a parole violation, assault 4th degree minor injury, fleeing police on foot, and resisting arrest.
Woods also had marijuana located on him at the time of his arrest.
He was arrested and transported to the McCracken County Jail.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.