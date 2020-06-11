Union County Hospital to resume services

ANNA, Ill. (KFVS) - The Union County Hospital has recently resumed services that were previously restricted due to the COVID-19 outbreak.
On May 11, they began to resume services in phases, in accordance with the Illinois Department of Health guidelines.
“Like so many hospitals across the country, we have focused our services on the pandemic while managing the financial pressures associated with pausing elective procedures,” said Jim Farris, CEO. “But unlike hospitals in more populated regions, we have treated very few COVID-19 cases and look forward to resuming our full range of essential services.”
The hospital’s reactivation plan includes resuming surgical procedures using guidelines provided by the State of Illinois and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC).
Patients must test negative for COVID-19 within 72 hours of a scheduled procedure and self-quarantine until the day of surgery after being tested.
All preoperative visits will be done via tele-medicine.
A temperature check will be done prior to the scheduled procedure and the patient’s temperature must be less than 100 degrees Fahrenheit.
“The hospital has always had stringent infection control protocols in place and we’ve enhanced those precautions in light of COVID-19,” said Chuck Sanders, CNO. “It’s important that we get back to taking care of community members who are waiting to take care of sometimes painful conditions. We’re open and ready to safely welcome patients for those postponed surgeries.”
“And while we cautiously look ahead to the next few weeks and months, Union County community members are encouraged to continue seeking health care, especially when a medical emergency arises,” said Farris. “In a concerning trend, 29% of adults who responded to a recent American College of Emergency Physicians poll said they had avoided medical care because they were concerned about contracting COVID-19.”
Employees wear personal protective equipment and are temperature screened prior to entering the facility and interacting with patients.
Positive patients or those displaying symptoms of COVID-19 and awaiting test results are isolated in separate care areas from non-Covid-19 positive patients.
Those who think they may have COVID-19 or have been exposed are encouraged to contact their health care provider before coming to the hospital.
“We understand how a global pandemic of this nature raises concerns and fear in people,” said Sanders. “We want our community to be assured we continue to be vigilant in our implementation of infection prevention protocols and are here to care for you in a safe environment. Please do not hesitate to seek care.”
