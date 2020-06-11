Rain chances remain very low for your Friday

Another pretty nice night expected across the area. Lows won’t get quite as cool as they did this morning, but we will still see a few scattered 50s by daybreak tomorrow. Highs on Friday will be warmer. We will top back out in the upper 80s to lower 90s. There is about a 10% chance of an isolated afternoon and evening shower/t’storm. Most of us will remain dry and sunny. The weekend is looking very nice with temperatures mainly below average for this time of year. We return to more summer-time heat and humidity by the middle of next week.