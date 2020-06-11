Police searching for shooting suspect considered armed, dangerous

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - The Marion Police Department (MPD) is urging the public to be on the look-out for a shooting suspect they consider to be armed and dangerous.
Demetrius “Jessie” Hernandez, 27 of Mt. Vernon, is wanted in connection with the shooting of a man on the 600 block of Michelle Drive on Saturday, June 6.
Marion Police said the victim had been shot in the head and he was flown to a trauma center.
Investigators identified Hernandez and 20-year-old Lord Dario Travis, of Marion, as suspects in the case.
Travis was arrested on June 8 and charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and aggravated battery with a firearm.
Hernandez is not in police custody and has not been located.
Police believe Hernandez is in the Mt. Vernon or Chicago areas.
The public is urged not to approach Hernandez.
MPD said Hernandez should be considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Hernandez is urged to contact the Marion Police Department at 618-993-2124.
