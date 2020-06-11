Pink Up is here to help after the pandemic

Don’t delay your health screenings! That’s the message from providers at St. Francis Healthcare system. Since the pandemic, many patients have postponed potentially life saving screenings. Ginny Ginithan is the director of Imaging and Womancare at Saint Francis Healthcare system and she said now is the time to make your appointment.
"Nationally we saw about a 90 percent decrease in our screening mammograms across the county, explained Ginithan. “Here at St. Francis we dropped about 75 percent. We know that survivor rates for cancer is so much better then it used to be and that is a testament to how an annual screening really can save your life. So we encourage them to come back and have that done and not wait until next year."
The pink up program has been around for more than 20 years. During that time, it has expanded it’s services to assist with screenings for not only breast, but colon, prostate, and lung too. Sabrina McAllister is the Womancare secretary, and she said if your financial situation has changed in the last few months, they are here to help.
"The criteria for our Pink Up program is no health insurance and now with Covid-19, we have seen other people in situations where they did have insurance and now they don’t," said McAllister. “Don’t delay the mammogram we can still help.”
The process to get into the hospital has changed a little bit, to help keep patients and employees safe. You will be greeted by someone who will take your temperature and ask you a few health questions. Also, a mask is required and will be provided if you do not have one. The staff wants their patients to feel safe and encourage them to call to get those screenings scheduled today! If you have any questions or if you are ready to schedule an appointment you can call them at 573-331-5209.
Saint Francis Health Care System has the Financial Assistance program to assist our uninsured and underinsured patients obtain affordable healthcare. An application as well as full policy can be found at https://www.sfmc.net/financial-assistance/.
