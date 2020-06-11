Pink Up is here to help after the pandemic

​The process to get into the hospital has changed a little bit, to help keep patients and employees safe. You will be greeted by someone who will take your temperature and ask you a few health questions. Also, a mask is required and will be provided if you do not have one. The staff wants their patients to feel safe and encourage them to call to get those screenings scheduled today! If you have any questions or if you are ready to schedule an appointment you can call them at 573-331-5209.