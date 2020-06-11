Perfect Weather To End The Week!

Cooler temperatures this morning in the mid 50s to low 60s. Prepare for a beautiful day with sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 80s with light northwesterly winds. It will feel comfortable with lower dew points too.
Sun and dry conditions will be in our favor over the next seven days. There is a slight chance of a light shower across our northern counties Sunday, but rain chances as of now are very small.
Temperatures will hole in the 80s through Tuesday. We will warm back into the low 90s by the middle to end of next week.
-Lisa
