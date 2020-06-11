Paducah QuiltWeek canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The American Quilter’s Society canceled the remaining 2020 QuiltWeek Shows, including the one in Paducah.
According to the Society, it was due to growing concerns about COVID-19.
Other canceled shows include Lancaster - The Nook, Grand Rapids and Charleston.
AQS said in a release, “The health and safety of our attendees, vendors, participants and volunteers are of the utmost importance to us, and we believe that this is the most prudent course of action at this time.”
They said they would begin issuing refunds or credits immediately to those registered for the 2020 shows, as well as to all of the vendors that have paid to participate in the shows. They intend to have it all completed by July 15, 2020.
The Society said to mark your calendars for the upcoming Spring 2021 shows, which include Daytona Beach February 24-27, Branson March 24-27 and Paducah April 21-24.
