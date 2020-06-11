Paducah City Hall to reopen with modifications

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - City Hall in Paducah, Kentucky will reopen on Monday, June 15.
City leaders said there will be modifications in the reopening, which includes limited access and specific business procedures.
The following is an outline of operations at City Hall and what visitors can expect:
- High risk customer hours at City Hall are Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 9 a.m. High risk customers include those 65 years of age and older and those who are immune-compromised or have underlying medical conditions including, but not limited to: chronic lung disease, serious heart conditions, diabetes and chronic kidney disease.
- City Hall is open from 9 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday for all customers.
- Business without a prior appointment: financial payments in the Finance Department and permits and payments through the Fire Prevention Division.
- Meetings with city staff will be by appointment only. Contact the department of interest or the Customer Experience Department at 270-444-8800 to schedule an appointment.
- Visitors are strongly encouraged to wear face masks or coverings. Disposable face masks will be provided upon entering City Hall.
- Customers who have a fever or are experiencing COVID-19 related symptoms are requested to avoid visiting City Hall.
- There is a capacity limit in the Finance and Fire Prevention areas. Upon arriving at City Hall and before entering the building, visitors must contact Customer Experience at 270-444-8800. The Customer Experience Representative is tracking the number of people in the building and will let each customer know when it is their turn to enter the building and conduct business. Customers are asked to be patient.
- Visitors are asked to follow posted signage for the traffic flow around the atrium and the stairwells.
- Restrooms and the elevator are limited to one person or a family unit at a time.
City leaders said they have enhanced cleaning procedures and implemented various guidelines at City Hall in accordance with the State of Kentucky and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommendations.
Prior to reopening, crews have been installing signage, hand sanitizer stations and clear acrylic shields to protect employees and the public to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.