Mount Vernon implements new first responder program

MOUNT VERNON, IL. (KFVS) -The Mount Vernon Illinois has implemented a new program for first responders.
It is a program that started in 2009 called the Illinois Premise Alert Program.
Mount Vernon Dispatch Supervisor Allison Harris said “the program was implemented in Illinois to help first responders know information about people with disabilities and special needs.”
Harris says on the form, which can be found on the Mount Vernon Police Department website, you should include “name, address and what the special need or disability is. They can write on there some de-escalation techniques that officers or paramedics could use to help the person and then an emergency contact information.”
Fire Chief Kevin Sargent said, “this is just one more tool in the tool box, when we respond to a call, to help us be better prepared.”
Chief Sargent believes this is going to help out all first responders. Previously, they have responded to calls for individuals with special needs or disabilities.
He said “I want everybody to understand this program is to help first responders. Police, fire, EMS and anybody else that may be assisting. We get to prepare our self to go assist that individual that needs the help.”
Another piece of advice from the chief is, “make sure you put down all the information. All of this is kept 100 percent confidential, unless we’re responding to that individual for assistance. They will let us know, either through a MDT or something like that.”
This program was started 11 years ago.
Harris says “actually this program got started when a subject was yielding a knife and officers responded and didn’t know he was autistic. So, I think it will help a lot if we go to an address where we know before we even get there that someone in the home has a special need like that. We can handle the situation a little differently."
Harris told me calls from outside city limits are coming in about the program.
She said they should call the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department for more information
