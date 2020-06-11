More than 300K tested for COVID-19 in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Department of Public Health announced 191 new COVID-19 cases in the state and seven deaths on Wednesday, June 10.
Currently, 11,883 have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kentucky, including 484 deaths and 3,375 recoveries.
KDPH reports 302,347 Kentuckians have been tested for the virus.
Governor Andy Beshear said the state’s testing capacity is high and urged everyone to get tested.
Gov. Beshear is scheduled to give an update on Kentucky’s COVID-19 response at 4 p.m. on Thursday, June 11.
The map below shows the number of COVID-19 cases by county in each Heartland state.
