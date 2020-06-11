33 more Southern Seven residents recover from COVID-19

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS. (KFVS) - Southern Seven Health Department (S7HD) is reporting 33 newly recovered cases of COVID-19 in the region.
There are at total of 156 residents from the Southern Seven region who have recovered since the start of the pandemic in the United States.
The health department has also confirmed 1 new case of COVID-19 in Johnson County.
Currently, S7HD is reporting a cumulative total of 268 positive cases of COVID-19 in the region.
Southern Seven confirms a total of 3,256 negative COVID-19 tests have been reported in the region as of June 10.
There have been a total of 15 deaths in the region since the start of the pandemic.
