Mo. State Parks hosts summer Learn2 Paddle kayaking instruction

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri State Parks invites the public to attend a Learn2 Paddle kayaking program this summer.
It’s for anyone who once to experience kayaking but are not sure where to start and for those who want to get out on the water but don’t own a kayak.
They offer kayaking instructions on how to paddle and have a safe enjoyable time on the water.
Parks staff will offer free two-hour kayaking instruction sessions at some Missouri state parks. Locations include:
- Current River State Park
- Wakonda State Park
- Ha Ha Tonka State Park
- Pomme de Terre State Park
- Finger Lakes State Park
- Crowder State Park
- Table Rock State Park
- Knob Noster State Park
- St. Joe State Park
- Stockton State Park
You can click here for a full list of participating parks, registration dates and instruction dates.
The classes are free, but registration is required. You can click here to register. You will need to enter “Learn2” in the search text box. The classes currently open for registration will pop up. All slots will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis.
Participants must be at least 10 years old. Children 17 and under must be accompanied by a parent of guardian.
Missouri State Parks will provide kayaks, paddle and instructors. Participants are encouraged to bring life jackets due to ongoing public health concerns; however, there will be life jackets provided for those who need to borrow one to participate.
Visitors are strongly encouraged to follow social distancing guidelines, come prepared with hand sanitizer and bottled water. You are asked to stay home if you are sick.
Copyright 2020 KFVS. All rights reserved.