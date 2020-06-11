Metropolis woman arrested after bi-state police chase in three-wheeled truck

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - On June 11, around 5:30 p.m., the McCracken County Sheriff’s Office was notified that an unidentified woman driving a pickup truck was fleeing from Massac County Sheriff’s Office on I-24 eastbound crossing the I-24 bridge into Kentucky.
The truck was driving on only 3 tires.
The driver did not stop for Massac County Sheriff’s Deputies in Illinois or McCracken County Sheriff’s Deputies in Kentucky.
She lost control of the truck after turning onto Lone Oak Road from Jack Paxton Drive near Whitehaven.
The truck became stuck in the roadway without hitting any other objects and the driver was taken into custody.
The driver was identified as Louise Fargo, age 53 of Metropolis, Illinois.
- She is charges with:
- Wanton Endangerment, 1st Degree
- Fleeing or Evading 1st Degree, Motor Vehicle
- Reckless Driving
- Disregarding Traffic Control Device, Traffic Light
Additional charges are pending through Massac County Sheriff’s Office.
