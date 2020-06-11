A look at census response rates in Missouri and Illinois

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The fight to make sure you’re counted in the 2020 census continues.
Despite the craziness of the last several months, many people in Missouri and Illinois are taking the time to fill out their forms.
Shawnna Rhine with Southern Seven Health Department in Ullin said she’s optimistic about the census rates, especially compared to the 2010 numbers.
“If they continue at the rate that they’re going, we should surpass a lot of those numbers,” Rhine said.
Right now, census numbers show Union County with the highest response rate at nearly 70 percent. It’s this number that has them worried in Hardin County. That rate is just below 20 percent.
“When you’re looking at Hardin County specifically, generally those residents complete when someone comes and knocks at their doors," she said.
In southeast Missouri, Liz house with the Perry County Health Department said her county is in good shape.
“Perry County actually has the better response rate than Missouri," she said. “Overall, it has a self response rate of 66.2 percent.”
House said making the census easier to fill out is making a difference.
“I think that the census bureau opening it up for people to fill it out online really helped,” House said.
The pandemic pushed the census deadline to October.
House said a good return can help counties get the money needed to continue fighting the virus.
“We’ve just seen locally how much that census data is used," she said. “It’s determined how much money counties have used for CARES Act fund.”
