KYTC: Delays possible at Cave-in-Rock Ferry for Hog Rock Motorcycle Rally

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says delays are possible at the Cave-in-Rock Ferry due to heavy traffic from the Hog Rock Motorcycle Rally.
The event will be June 11-14.
KYTC said the event is expected to attract more than 10,000 motorcycle enthusiasts. Traffic to and from the event site just north of the Cave-in-Rock community is most likely to create delays at the ferry on Friday and Sunday.
The ferry normally averages about 500 vehicles per day. However, during the Hog Rock event, it can run three to four times that number.
The Cave-in-Rock Ferry connects KY 91 with Illinois Route 1 across the Ohio River between Crittenden County, Ky. and Hardin County, Ill.
It normally operates from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., seven days a week. The last ferry run each day departs the Illinois landing at 9:40 p.m. The last run from the Kentucky landing is at 9:50 p.m. daily.
