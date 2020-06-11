Jackson’s Independence Day Celebration to go on as scheduled

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - The Parks and Recreation’s annual Independence Day Celebration will go on as scheduled.
It will be in Jackson City Park on Saturday, July 4 from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m. Admission and parking are free.
Some of the activities were canceled as a precaution due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines.
Planned daytime events will include a car show cruise-in display and food vendors. Evening activities will begin at 7 p.m. with musical performances at the band shell. Fireworks are scheduled at 9:30 p.m.
Independence Day Virtual 5K
Run or walk the actual race course or anywhere around Jackson between July 3 and July 7 and post your race time online. Finisher dog tags for all participants. You can click here to register.
Mud Volleyball Tournament
Canceled
Helicopter Rides
Canceled
Car Show Cruise-in Display
From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. More than 150 cars from Missouri, Kentucky, Tennessee, Illinois and Arkansas are shown each year. Located along Sycamore Ln., a divider will be built to direct spectators to walk on only one side and help prevent the forming of groups. Vehicles will be spaced to allow social distancing.
Jackson Elks Lodge #2652 Beer Garden
Canceled
Food Stands
Open at 9 a.m. Food stands and vending booths will be located along Parkview St. Cones and tape will be used to mark off six-foot distances as needed. Vendors are required to wear face masks and provide hand sanitizing stations.
Slip 'n' Slide
Canceled
Hubble Creek Rubber Duck Races
Canceled
Golf Ball Drop
Canceled
Live Entertainment - Shades of Soul
From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m. the local music group Shades of Soul will kick off the evening with live entertainment at the Niclous Leist Memorial Band Shell on Symphony Dr.
Live Entertainment - Jackson Municipal Band
From 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. the Jackson Municipal Band will perform a variety of classic patriotic favorites and a mix of great oldies at the Niclous Leist Memorial Band Shell on Symphony Drive.
Fireworks Display
The 30-minute display starts at 9:30 p.m. Spectators can bring chairs, blankets and picnic food.
Free parking will be provided at the corner of N. Union Ave. and Parkview St. in the City Park and can be easily accessed from N. Union Ave. near the Pavilion No. 3. Several areas in and around City Park will be closed to vehicle traffic, including Parkview St. between N. High St. and N. Union Ave.
Additionally, many areas will be posted as “no parking" zones. Vehicles parked in the zones could be towed at the owner’s expense.
Attendees are encouraged to respect surrounding neighborhoods and businesses by using public parking lots and spaces.
After the fireworks display, drivers are urged to be patient when exiting the area. Police officers will be posted at all major intersections to help clear traffic.
Absolutely no dogs, glass containers or coolers are allowed in City Park on the day of the event. Any person violating these ordinances will be asked to leave.
Guests are asked to honor social distancing when possible. Social distancing reminder signs will be posted throughout the park. Tape will be used on pavement surfaces to mark off six-foot distances as needed. Restrooms will be cleaned and sanitized on a regular basis throughout the day.
