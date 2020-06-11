ISP identifies human remains found in Gallatin County

CARMI, Ill. (KFVS) - The Illinois State Police (ISP) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) Zone 8 officials have identified human remains that were located on June 9, 2020 in rural Gallatin County, as Chase E. Mitchell, a 32-year-old male of Eldorado, Ill.
The remains were identified in an autopsy that was conducted on June 10.
Mitchell was reported missing to the Eldorado Police Department by his family on May 5, 2020.
ISP DCI Zone 8 was contacted by the Eldorado PD to assist in the investigation on June 9.
A multi-agency search for Mitchell had been ongoing since he was reported missing.
Information was found that led investigators to a rural location in Gallatin County, where suspected human remains were recovered.
The joint investigation into the death of Mitchell is ongoing at this time and involves ISP DCI Zone 8, ISP Crime Scene Services, Eldorado Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Department and the Gallatin County Coroner’s Office.
The homicide investigation, now led by ISP DCI Zone 8, continues and no additional information is being released at this time.
