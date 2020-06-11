Health officials report more than 400 new COVID-19 cases, 5 additional deaths in Tennessee

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee’s coronavirus cases have now surpassed 28,000 with more than 535,000 tests administered statewide.
Thursday, the Tennessee Department of Health reported 471 new cases of COVID-19 and five new deaths -- bringing the state’s total to 28,340 cases and 441 deaths.
Nearly 19,000 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus and more than 2,000 have been hospitalized.
TDH is reporting 3,365 coronavirus cases in Shelby County -- an increase of 20 cases since the Shelby County Health Department gave an update Thursday morning.
Leaders with the Shelby County Health Department say they plan to move on to Phase 3 Monday.
Officials also said they plan to reopen Riverside Drive Monday through Friday for downtown during business owners. The street will close on Fridays and reopening Monday.
The street will close on Fridays and reopening Mondays.
Of Shelby County’s coronavirus cases, 69.4 percent have recovered from the virus..
More than 92,000 people have been tested for the coronavirus in Shelby County.
According to SCHD, there are active outbreaks/clusters at more than a dozen long-term care facilities in Shelby County.
Outbreaks/clusters have been resolved at another nine facilities in the county. The Shelby County Health Department said a cluster is considered resolved once a facility has gone 28 days without a new case.
The most recent testing data from the Shelby County Division of Corrections shows six inmates and 13 employees with confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to SCHD, after 700 inmates were tested.
Shelby County remains in phase two of its reopening plan, and health authorities said last week they may delay moving to phase three after a significant increase in cases.
“Our numbers are increasing, and we are alarmed about that,” Shelby County Health Officer Dr. Bruce Randall said at a COVID-19 task force briefing last week.
Here are case totals for other counties in the Mid-South:
Arkansas -- 10,368 total cases and 165 deaths
- Crittenden -- 489 cases; 9 deaths; 362 recoveries
- Cross -- 67 cases; 48 recoveries
- Lee -- 120 cases; 1 death; 22 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 86 cases; 2 deaths; 73 recoveries
- Phillips -- 30 cases; 1 death; 21 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 44 cases; 2 deaths; 30 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 764 cases; 1 death; 672 recoveries
Mississippi -- 18,483 total cases and 868 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 26 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 17 cases
- Coahoma -- 141 cases; 4 deaths
- DeSoto -- 664 cases; 11 deaths
- Lafayette -- 161 cases; 4 deaths
- Marshall -- 98 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 110 cases; 3 deaths
- Quitman -- 34 cases
- Tate -- 118 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 90 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 61 cases; 3 deaths
Tennessee -- 28,340 total cases and 441 deaths
- Crockett -- 16 cases; 3 deaths; 12 recoveries
- Dyer -- 73 cases; 49 recoveries
- Fayette -- 163 cases; 2 deaths; 124 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 214 cases; 192 recoveries
- Haywood -- 35 cases; 2 deaths; 26 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 60 cases; 1 death; 48 recoveries
- McNairy -- 25 cases; 16 recoveries
- Tipton -- 491 cases; 3 deaths; 428 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.