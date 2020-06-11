Gov. Parson to discuss Phase 2 of “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson stated he would address plans to enter Phase 2 of his “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan on Thursday, June 11.
The governor is scheduled to discuss the plan during his update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. in Jefferson City.
Before the briefing, Gov. Parson said he will be meeting with community leaders in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.
Phase 1 of the recovery plan took effect on May 4 and expires on Monday, June 15.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 15,187 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 848 deaths.
The map below shows the number of COVID-19 cases by county in each Heartland state.
