Gov. Parson to discuss Phase 2 of “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan

Gov. Parson is scheduled to give his next briefing on Missouri's response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. today. (Source: Gov. Mike Parson/Facebook)
June 11, 2020 at 5:13 AM CDT - Updated June 11 at 5:13 AM

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson stated he would address plans to enter Phase 2 of his “Show Me Strong Recovery” plan on Thursday, June 11.

The governor is scheduled to discuss the plan during his update on Missouri’s response to COVID-19 at 3 p.m. in Jefferson City.

Before the briefing, Gov. Parson said he will be meeting with community leaders in Kansas City, St. Louis and Columbia.

Phase 1 of the recovery plan took effect on May 4 and expires on Monday, June 15.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, 15,187 individuals have tested positive for COVID-19 in the state, including 848 deaths.

The map below shows the number of COVID-19 cases by county in each Heartland state.

