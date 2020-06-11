First Alert Thursday Outlook

Dry and pleasant weather is set to continue for the next several days, to the point where things may be getting a bit dry as we get into next week. For today it will be a bit warmer and less breezy….with very light northerly flow keeping dew points/humidity levels relatively low. Afternoon highs look to be about 80 to 85….with lows tonight near 60. Friday will be a bit warmer still, with afternoon highs in the 85 to 90 range…but still not too humid.
The outlook for the weekend is looking unusually pleasant for mid-June. An upper ridge over the plains will combine with an upper trough over the east to give us northerly flow aloft. This will keep temps and dew points below average. A weak upper disturbance dropping in from the north looks to bring some clouds on Sunday, but right now it looks like any significant rain chances should stay just to our east. As we get into next week, however, the upper ridge to our west will creep east and end up right over the mid-Mississippi Valley. This will result in a gradual warming trend and higher humidity levels by late next week. It also means that, at least for now, there looks to be little chance of rain for the next week or so….which means that with climbing temps and plenty of sun….things will be getting rather dry by next week.
