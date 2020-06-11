First Alert Thursday Outlook

The outlook for the weekend is looking unusually pleasant for mid-June. An upper ridge over the plains will combine with an upper trough over the east to give us northerly flow aloft. This will keep temps and dew points below average. A weak upper disturbance dropping in from the north looks to bring some clouds on Sunday, but right now it looks like any significant rain chances should stay just to our east. As we get into next week, however, the upper ridge to our west will creep east and end up right over the mid-Mississippi Valley. This will result in a gradual warming trend and higher humidity levels by late next week. It also means that, at least for now, there looks to be little chance of rain for the next week or so….which means that with climbing temps and plenty of sun….things will be getting rather dry by next week.