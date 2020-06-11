First Alert: Sunny skies for the rest of the week

(KFVS) - Drier and less humid weather is here.
This morning it will be cooler with temperatures in the mid 50s to low 60s.
The rest of today will be beautiful with sunny skies and a light breeze.
Highs today will be in the mid 80s and humidity will be low.
Sun and dry conditions stick around for the next seven days.
The only fine print is that there is a slight chance of a light shower on Sunday in our northern counties.
Temperatures will remain in the 80s through Tuesday.
The low 90s return by the middle to end of next week.
